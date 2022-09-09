WanSwap (WASP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $783,971.97

WanSwap (WASP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, WanSwap has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. WanSwap has a market capitalization of $783,971.97 and $16,041.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WanSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00353159 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00786669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.

WanSwap Profile

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,028,523 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.

WanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.