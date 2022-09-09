Warp Finance Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $18.19 or 0.00085521 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $85,039.84 and approximately $5.02 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

