Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Shares Acquired by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) by 3,272.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,348 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Warrior Technologies Acquisition worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WARR. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 558,722 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 509,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 110,385 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $666,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Price Performance

Warrior Technologies Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

About Warrior Technologies Acquisition

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the environmental services sector.

