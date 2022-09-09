Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,268.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after buying an additional 287,239 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,726,000 after buying an additional 169,857 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $173.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.27.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.