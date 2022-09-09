WaultSwap Trading Up 31.3% Over Last Week (WEX)

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WaultSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WaultSwap has a market cap of $14,691.69 and $13,913.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.28 or 1.00098418 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036265 BTC.

WaultSwap Profile

WEX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance. The official website for WaultSwap is wault.finance.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaultSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaultSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

