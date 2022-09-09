Waves Enterprise Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $417,477.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Profile

WEST is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services.”

