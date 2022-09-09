WAX Achieves Market Cap of $207.09 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0960 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $207.09 million and approximately $22.54 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,928,246,760 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,285,259 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

