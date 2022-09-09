WAX (WAXP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.92 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $213.17 million and $10.92 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,928,729,637 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,588,756 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

