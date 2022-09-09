WaykiChain Market Cap Reaches $17.74 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $17.74 million and $387,395.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation.WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

