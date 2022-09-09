Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down to $28.34

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.34, but opened at $27.13. Weatherford International shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Weatherford International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Weatherford International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,164,000 after purchasing an additional 243,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,303,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,014,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

