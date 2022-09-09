Wedbush Lowers AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target to $24.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $751.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. On average, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 39.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth approximately $765,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,711 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth approximately $15,672,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AnaptysBio by 20.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 197,786 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

