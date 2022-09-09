Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $296,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

