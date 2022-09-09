Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 11.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.