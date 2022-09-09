WePower Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,956.00 (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. WePower has a market cap of $432,666.85 and $1,956.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,193.38 or 1.00001197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036358 BTC.

About WePower

WePower (WPR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.com/wpr-token.html. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WePower

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network.”

