Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Insider Acquires A$49,297.50 in Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Rating) insider Mike Roche acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$46.95 ($32.83) per share, with a total value of A$49,297.50 ($34,473.78).

Wesfarmers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Wesfarmers’s previous Final dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

Featured Stories

