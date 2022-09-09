West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 14,348 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 308.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.