West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 2,182 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,408,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 776,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,028,000 after acquiring an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

