West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MA opened at $330.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.