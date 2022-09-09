West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. West Family Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Graham as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Graham by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 299,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 126.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Graham by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Graham by 563.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $553.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $578.77 and its 200 day moving average is $588.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $533.77 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About Graham



Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

