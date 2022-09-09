West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Illumina accounts for about 0.6% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Illumina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 0.8 %

Illumina stock opened at $207.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.01 and its 200 day moving average is $256.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $469.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

