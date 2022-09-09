West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $162.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $383.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

