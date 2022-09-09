West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $130.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

