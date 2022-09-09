West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $383.79. The stock has a market cap of $435.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.