West Family Investments Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $139.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $348.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average of $192.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

