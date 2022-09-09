West Family Investments Inc. Has $439,000 Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,890 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.57. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

