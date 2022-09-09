West Family Investments Inc. Has $488,000 Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in ABB by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in ABB by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ABB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ABB by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABB. UBS Group lowered their price target on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $27.93 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

