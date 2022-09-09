West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $80.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average is $93.38.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

