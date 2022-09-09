West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $136.43 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

