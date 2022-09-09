West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

