West Family Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises about 0.6% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of CRSP opened at $66.27 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,500. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

