West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.74. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $175.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

