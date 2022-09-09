West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.14 and a 200-day moving average of $432.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

