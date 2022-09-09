West Family Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,242 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,242 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

