West Family Investments Inc. Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 731.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

