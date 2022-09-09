West Family Investments Inc. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.7% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 1,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $330.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $318.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

