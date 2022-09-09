West Family Investments Inc. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $171.90 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day moving average of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

