West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 9,900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.9% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.03 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

