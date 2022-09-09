West Family Investments Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

NYSE:TM opened at $144.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.96 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

