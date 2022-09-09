West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $626,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $308.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

