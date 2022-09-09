WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $49.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WestRock Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

