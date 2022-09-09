WeTrust Reaches Market Capitalization of $195,608.36 (TRST)

WeTrust (TRST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. WeTrust has a total market cap of $195,608.36 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,272.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020689 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00061814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00069443 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005496 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00077123 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

WeTrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.