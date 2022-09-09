WHALE (WHALE) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $10.41 million and $446,763.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00005539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE (WHALE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,957,653 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. WHALE’s official website is whale.me.

Buying and Selling WHALE

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

