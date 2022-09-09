William Blair Lowers ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.03.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $145,405 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.