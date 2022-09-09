Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $28.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,939,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,010,000 after acquiring an additional 316,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after buying an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 0.2 %

WWW opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

