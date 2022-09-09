WOO Network (WOO) One Day Volume Tops $19.91 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $188.64 million and approximately $19.91 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.68 or 1.00017792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036510 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,966,574,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,802,527 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

