Woodcoin Market Capitalization Hits $13.05 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $51,949.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00007657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

LOGOS (LOG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00029897 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skeincoin (SKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.