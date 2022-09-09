WorkQuest Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $211,417.00 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $161,661.92 and $211,417.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,217.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00068560 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005569 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00077323 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,151,500 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

