World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $74.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWE. Northcoast Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.20. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $75.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 18.12%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

