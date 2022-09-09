World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $98.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WWE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.80.

WWE opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $75.23.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

