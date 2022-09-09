WPP TOKEN (WPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.09 Million

WPP TOKEN (WPP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $7.09 million and $28,966.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,303.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00068940 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005576 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00077295 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,647,202,526 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

